Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PING. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Ping Identity stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

