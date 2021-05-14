Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

