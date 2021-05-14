Piper Sandler Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SelectQuote in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

SelectQuote stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.22. 3,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,609. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $333,111.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares in the company, valued at $41,932,162.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,776,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,999,382.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,785 shares of company stock valued at $25,205,792. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SelectQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

