Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 30.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $5.64 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.81 or 0.00015266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00622146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00205580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00280262 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004403 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,322,352 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

