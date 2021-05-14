Playtika Holding Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

PLTK stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79. Playtika has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

