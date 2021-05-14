Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $16.05. Points International shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 55,831 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Points International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Points International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International by 461.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.