POPCHAIN Market Cap Reaches $436,199.79 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $436,199.79 and $361.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

