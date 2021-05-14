Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $274.00 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 650,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

