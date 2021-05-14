Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.86.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,044. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$37.53.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

