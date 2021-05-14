PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

PQG stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

