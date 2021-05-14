PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 24,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

