Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.02

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 4004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.