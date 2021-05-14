Primecoin (XPM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $385,961.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.05 million and $385,961.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,213,978 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

