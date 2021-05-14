Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

