Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter worth $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in comScore by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in comScore by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

