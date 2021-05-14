Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.69 on Friday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

