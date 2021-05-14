Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 31,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Besser sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $241,939.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $64,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,961.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,491. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

