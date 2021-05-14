Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

PGNY traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 437.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progyny by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

