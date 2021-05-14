ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

SCO opened at $5.88 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCO. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,923,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 246,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 864.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter.

