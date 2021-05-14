Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 24,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

