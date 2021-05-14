Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $40.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

PRTA opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

