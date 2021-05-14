ProximaX Market Cap Hits $12.86 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $12.86 million and $233,854.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.00616836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00236737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.99 or 0.01123486 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.17 or 0.01198767 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

