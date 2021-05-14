Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $102.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.