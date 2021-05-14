PTON Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market cap of $615,127.16 and approximately $319.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.70 or 0.01202135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00112792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063542 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

