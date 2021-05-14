Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

