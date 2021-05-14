Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,412 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Pure Cycle worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 169,628 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 552,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Pure Cycle by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

