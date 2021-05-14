Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Issued By Colliers Securities

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

LINC stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

