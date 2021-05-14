Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

