Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.36). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.80) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

BHVN stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

