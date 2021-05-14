Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

