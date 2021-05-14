Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

TSE:MAV opened at C$5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.50. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.34.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

