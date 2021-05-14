Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

XEC opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.