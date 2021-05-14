Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

