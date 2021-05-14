Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intersect ENT, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

XENT opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

