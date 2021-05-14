Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SciPlay Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SciPlay in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

SCPL stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

