Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE:ALB opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $5,459,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

