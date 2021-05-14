Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Cut by Analyst

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Berkeley Lights in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $36.40 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 266,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

