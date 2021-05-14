Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $995.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

