Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHH. Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

CHH opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

