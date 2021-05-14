Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.71.

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.04. The firm has a market cap of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.84.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.10%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.