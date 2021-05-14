Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Boosted by William Blair

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

FGEN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $22,465,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

