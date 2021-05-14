Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.04, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

