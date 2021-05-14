Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 16.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 293.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 155,101 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 225.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 320,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 222,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

