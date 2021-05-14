Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of BRBR opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.