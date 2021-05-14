Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Lifted by Analyst

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

BIR traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$3.34. 301,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$888.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.82. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

