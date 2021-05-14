Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.