Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.