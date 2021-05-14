Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $480.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Public Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

