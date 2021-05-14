Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Reduced by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$41.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

