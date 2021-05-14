Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Cut by Analyst

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POST. Truist upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,893.70 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

